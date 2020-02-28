Wet and windy day ahead in Hastings and Rother

Hastings and Rother is set for a day of torrential rain and strong winds.

Heavy rain will set in by 11am and remain heavy and persistent until around 4pm. The rain will lighten then but is still expected to continue through the evening up to around 10pm.

Winds will be gusting up to 45mph in coastal areas and it will feel cold in the wind.

Rain will be spreading in from the west later tonight. It will also become very windy with gales developing along the coast. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Heavy rain clearing eastwards through the morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers thereafter, turning heavy at times. Very windy, particularly near the coast.

There is a yellow weather warning for wind in place on Saturday and Sunday with potentital disruption to transport.

