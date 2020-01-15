Wet and windy start to the day in Hastings and Rother

A wet and windy start to the day with strong gale force winds especially bad along the coats but the rain will clear during the morning, leading to a dry and sunny afternoon.

Winds will also drop to 14mph, gusting to 24 or 25mph as the day goes on.

It will be a dry evening with long periods of clear skies. Overnight it will become increasingly cloudy although no rain is expected. Remaining breezy. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday will see a dry morning with a few bright spells. Through the afternoon it will become cloudier with winds strengthening as rain arrives from the west later on. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

