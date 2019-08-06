You need to know about these road closures for Hastings Old Town Carnival

Roads in and around Hastings Old Town will be subject to temporary road closure orders on both Wednesday and Saturday this week for Hastings Old Town Carnival events.

Road closures will be in place for the Pram Race on Wednesday August 7, from 6pm - 11pm. Movement of vehicles will be severely restricted but metered and residential parking will not be suspended.

On Carnival Day itself - Saturday August 10, all roads in Hastings Old Town will be subject to a temporary road closure order between 3pm and 11pm and the movement of vehicles will be severely restricted. Metered and residential parking will be suspended from 3pm until 11pm in roads along the carnival route.

Displaced permit holders are requested to park in other permit zones from 12 noon on Saturday until 9am on Sunday August 11.

Vehicles parked in any suspended parking bays will be removed and Hastings Old Town Carnival Association says it will be unable to accept liability for any damage howsoever caused.

The Association thank people for their co-operation.

