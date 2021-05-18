Young Bexhill man died suddenly due to dependence on drugs, inquest hears

Sami McIntosh, 22, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, who friends described as ‘one of a kind’, was found dead at a friend’s flat in Sea Road on June 24 last year.

Pathologist Dr Matthew Cieka said there were several drugs in Sami’s body, including cocaine, morphine and methadone.

He added there was evidence of aspiration pneumonia in his lungs, which he said, together with ‘mixed drug toxicity’, contributed to Sami’s death.

Sami McIntosh. Picture supplied by Tia Bird. SUS-210517-144056001

In a statement read out at today’s inquest, Dr Stephen French, Sami’s GP, said Sami had a ‘long history of drug overdoses’ and used mental health services frequently.

In the wake of Sami’s death, investigating officers believed he was involved in an altercation at an address in Western Road, Bexhill, on June 24 last year and detectives sought to determine if the incident contributed to his death.

At today’s inquest, Detective Inspector Pippa Nicklin, of Sussex Police, said four men were arrested at the time, as the death was treated as ‘suspicious’ but no further action was taken.

She said Sami had been staying at his friend Ben Broome’s flat for a couple of nights.

DI Nicklin said: “Ben offered Sami a place to stay because he thought of him as a little brother and wanted to steer him away from drugs.”

After Sami died, his close friends described him as a person ‘who will be impossible to forget’.

Tia Bird, who knew Sami for 18 years, said: “He was one of a kind. He lit up every single room he went in without a doubt and would always put smiles on our faces.”

Another of Sami’s friends, Kira Johnson, said: “He had the almost contagious smile which lit up every room he walked into. He had the biggest heart. He loved his music so much. Always listening to his idol Eminem.”

Following Sami’s death last June, Tia set up a JustGiving page to install a bench in Egerton Park, which was one of Sami’s favourite childhood places.