Young Hastings based singer plays on opening day of Glastonbury Festival

Hastings based musician and singer Marie White won praise from local people when she performed on the first night of the Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday.

Marie is due to take to the Acoustic Stage at the Festival on Sunday June 30, but along with her band, the 23 year old played a warm up set at the Festival’s ‘secret’ Rabbit Hole venue on Wednesday evening.

She earned the right to play at Glastonbury after winning the Festival’s 2019 Emerging Talent Competition.

Marie, who has the backing of Hastings based jazz star Liane Carroll, has already supported one of her favourite bands Keane and has played at many local festivals and events including Fat Tuesday.

Her obvious talent was spotted when she was busking at the age of 17 outside Boots in Rye High Street.

Earlier this month she played at the Little Gate Farm Festival at Beckley and a week before her Glastonbury debut gave a Q&A session at the Stag pub in Hastings Old Town.

She has also been awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation, beating seven other shortlisted acts, and thousands of other entrants to the prize.

Her performance, on Wednesday, was shared by Hastings Old Town Appreciation Group on Facebook and attracted a number of enthusiastic comments, including: “Well done Marie - brilliant!” and “Fantastic Marie! - go girl!”

