Young man saved after attempting to enter sea in East Sussex

A young man who attempted to enter the sea was saved by volunteers patrolling Brighton beach.

A spokesman for the charity Brighton Beach Patrol BBP, which helps save lives at sea as well as protect the vulnerable, said the man was found on Friday night (March 6).

They said the young man had attempted to enter the sea in Brighton.

However, thanks to the efforts and bravery of the BBP officer, the man was detained and taken to safety.

BBP added: “Please can I say a big thank you to Sussex Police and all security involved.”