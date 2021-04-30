Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210429-124153001

In this week’s edition we have a special report on the Cold War heroes for the area who faced down Britain’s nuclear bomb tests in the 1950s, together with first-person accounts.

In other news, Princess Diana’s bike was sold at a Battle auction this week. It was one of more than 100 lots to go under the hammer. The full story is in today’s paper.

Rother District Council is facing a ‘six-figure sum’ bill after it rejected plans for a new industrial park in Bexhill.

For full details of the proposed development and reaction, see today’s Observer.

And in other news in this week’s edition, a charity has joined forces with a building society to offer bank accounts to homeless people in East Sussex.

Nationwide in Bexhill will be working with Warming Up The Homeless (WUTH) to help homeless people gain financial independence while protecting them from financial exploitation.

Plans have also been put forward to create a new specialist school in Battle.