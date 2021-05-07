Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210605-122623001

In this week’s edition we report on how the East Sussex breast screening service is urgently appealing for help finding an alternative site to start screening women living in Bexhill, St Leonards and Hastings.

A landowner is also considering knocking down the former clubhouse building at the Sidley Sports Ground in Bexhill, which closed in 2013.

Battle Town Council has approved the installation of outdoor gym equipment on the town’s recreation ground.

And our feature this week is on how, over the last six years, Warming Up The Homeless has grown rapidly, helping hundreds a week.

For these and other stories, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.

The counts for the Bexhill Town Council and East Sussex County elections are due to take place today and our websites will have live coverage of the results. Visit www.bexhillobserver.net or www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk for the latest updates.