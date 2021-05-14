Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210513-121919001

This week we lead with the story about a man who has been barred from entering Bexhill town centre for three years because of ‘persistent anti-social behaviour’, police have confirmed.

Our full round-up of the local election results can also be found in today’s paper, with four pages of coverage.

Guest house owners have also given their views and reaction tio Monday’s planned easing of restrictions, which means hotels and other holiday accommodation can reopen.

The latest news of the vaccine roll-out programme can also be found in this week’s edition.

For these and other stories, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.