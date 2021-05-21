Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now
Don’t forget to pick up your Bexhill and Battle Observer every Friday for all your local news and opinion plus eight pages of puzzles and sport.
This week lockdown rules were eased, allowing people to sit inside pubs and restaurants, and meet in groups of 30 people outdoors.
Our special two-page picture-led feature in today’s paper includes local reaction, as the easing of restrictions were welcomed by Bexhill’s businesses.
In other news, the new owner of the Cooden Beach Hotel has outlined her vision for the venue.
And in a separate story, police believe a ‘frightening’ attack on a couple’s house and car in Bexhill was a case of mistaken identity.
Battle Town Council has launched an appeal for information after a trail of damage was left behind after vandals struck at Battle Recreation Ground.
For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.
* Got a story? Ring reporters Richard Gladstone on 07803 505794 or Stephen Wynn-Davies on 07393 754494.