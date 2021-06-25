Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210624-124053001

This week in today’s Observer, tributes have been paid after the death of Bexhill’s oldest resident, May Willis, who died at the weekend, aged 111.

A Bexhill man has also undertaken a gruelling ultra-marathon in memory of his grandfather.

And in other news, a man was found safe following a large police response in Battle after he disappeared.

A Bexhill man and his uncle have also been jailed for carrying out a multi-million pound betting investment fraud.

East Sussex residents have also been urged to keep an eye out for ‘newer’ Covid symptoms amid the growing number of infections in the county.

