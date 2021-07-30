Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

This week we lead on the news that developers behind proposals for a major housing scheme involving 160 new homes in Bexhill have won their appeal against refusal by Rother District Council (RDC).

One of the youngest councillors in the country has also started carrying out his work for Bexhill’s first town council since 1974 and is calling for young people to ‘stand up and be counted’.

And police are searching for a man who subjected a young woman to a frightening experience in her bedroom in Bexhill.

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210729-124541001

In other news in today’s Observer, the number of people who died with Covid-19 in care homes across Hastings and Bexhill has been revealed after figures were published for the first time.

