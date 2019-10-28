Zombie alert as walking dead set to take over Hastings Pier

The Living dead will be putting in a post-Halloween appearance on Hastings Pier on Saturday when the pier holds a Zombie Day.

People are encouraged to dress up as zombies and take part in the fun event, which runs from 11.30am.

The Tornado Twirl Stars will be putting on a display at 11.30am to get the event underway.

The event follows on from a light-up costumed dog walk from the Pier to the Old Town last Friday evening.

Hastings was one of the first places in the region to stage a Zombie Walk and the event proved hugely popular.

On Halloween night itself a special Voodoo event takes place in the Old Town, which will see a procession of colourful characters carrying a coffin from the Albion pub to the Jenny Lind pub, led by a New Orleans style brass band, with live music in each venue.

