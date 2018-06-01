Permanent post at ambulance service for former London NHS trust boss

The former boss of London’s ambulance service has been appointed to a permanent position at Sussex’s ambulance trust.

Fionna Moore, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the NHS, has been South East Coast Ambulance Service’s interim medical director since March 2017 but is now taking up the substantive role of executive medical director.

She was medical director for the London Ambulance Service for 18 years and chief executive for two, retiring at the end of 2016.

She has also been an A&E consultant for 30 years.

Dr Moore said: “I have enjoyed working with the Trust during this interim period. It has been both rewarding and challenging. I am proud of the staff’s commitment to support the necessary changes that we have had to make in recent times to ensure that we

deliver a safe and quality service to our patients.

“I very much look forward to continuing in this work. The care we provide in the prehospital environment is changing and the demands on our sector are growing.

“Therefore, it is important that we provide our staff with the tools and skills to deliver excellent care. This is something that is very much a key area of focus for us as we move forward.”

The executive medical director’s portfolio includes safety and treatment, clinical effectiveness, medicines management, health records and innovation..

Daren Mochrie, SECAmb’s chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Fionna is joining the team substantively. Fionna’s appointment means we now have a full, substantive executive team in place – a significant step forwards for the trust.

“We have greatly benefited from Fionna’s extensive knowledge and experience since she joined the trust on an interim basis in March of last year.

“As a clinical leader, Fionna knows the trust very well and has a strong understanding of what we need to do as an organisation moving forward. I have full confidence that her rigorous approach will enable us to build on the improvements already made and continue to make moving forward.”