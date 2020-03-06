Person dies after being hit by train between Eastbourne and Lewes

A person that was hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes this morning has tragically died, British Transport Police has confirmed.

At just after 7am, Network Rail Kent and Sussex tweeted to say a person had been struck by a train and confirmed emergency services were attending and that services were suspended.

Police at Berwick railway station. Picture: Dan Jessup

British Transport Police has since confirmed that the person sadly died.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to an area of railway near Berwick station at 6:51am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A person hit by train near Berwick station has tragically died. Picture: Dan Jessup

If anything in this article has affected you, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.