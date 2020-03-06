Person hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes

A person has been hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes, according to Network Rail.

Just after 7am, Network Rail Kent and Sussex tweeted about the sad news, adding that 'emergency services are attending and services are suspended'.

Southern Rail released a statement on their website. It said trains may be delayed or cancelled until around 10am.

Tickets for customers will be accepted on the following services at no extra cost: Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton, Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne and Southeastern train services between Hastings and Central London via Tunbridge Wells.

It said customers could follow updates on Twitter using the hashtag #Polegate.

If anything in this article has affected you, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.