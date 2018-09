Rail Lines between Hastings and Bexhill have re-opened this morning after a person was hit by a train last night (September 15).

Services between the two stations were suspended after the line became blocked just after 8pm.

Southern Rail said a person had been hit by a train and emergency services had shut the line to carry out investigations.

Replacement bus services were put on between Hastings and Ashford International whilst the line remained closed.

More to follow.