Person rescued from building in East Sussex fire

A person has been rescued from a fire in East Sussex.

At around 1am this morning (January 27), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were attending a fire in Spences Lane, Lewes, East Sussex.

One person was rescued as was 'in the care of the ambulance service', and crews from Lewes, Preston Circus and Barcombe were using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put the fire out.

At around 1.30am, the fire service tweeted to say the fire had been put out and that while the incident had been scaled down, two appliances remained on the scene.

The spokesman added that an investigation would take place today to establish the cause of the fire.