Pestalozzi hosting special event to mark International Women’s Day

Students from around the world will be participating in a forum at Sedlescombe to mark International Women’s Day.

Pestalozzi International Village Trust will be hosting an International Women’s Day forum on Saturday March 10, from 2pm to 5pm with a focus on women’s rights, education and actions for change.

Pestalozzi students Ruramai Chivasa and Prabidhik K.C will be joining other speakers to describe issues ranging from trafficking of girls in Nepal to practical measures to increase the attendance of girls in schools in countries such as Uganda.

Youdon Lhamo, a former Pestalozzi student and retired midwife, will talk about the importance of protecting maternal and infant lives in some of the world’s remote communities and the provision of basic midwifery training.

Youdon said: “As I am a former Pestalozzi student it gives me much pleasure at the thought of seeing my old home, both the physical environment and emotionally as it is the place where much of what I do today is possible.”

“I hope my presentation will be enjoyable and at the same time stimulate discussions and interests in women’s issues across the world.”

Geraldine Booker, from the Sussex-based charity, The Quicken Trust, will describe how support has helped the development of Kabubbu, a village 20 miles to the north of Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

Pestalozzi is an educational charity which works with young people from the most marginalised communities of Belize, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, as well as Tibetans in exile in India and Nepal.

The charity is inviting people to the International Village in Sedlescombe to hear a unique take on some of the issues that are currently facing women and girls across the world.

Aside from the keynote talks, there will be a chance to participate in the Desconocida Project, a creative artwork campaign focused on the issues of violence against women.

There will also be breakout sessions to discuss the topics raised by our speakers and agree on which ‘Action Points’ to select from International Women’s Day website via their ‘Press for Change’ initiative.

Pestalozzi’s CEO, Mrs. Sue Walton said: “Every year we promote International Women’s Day at Pestalozzi as our students are passionate about the issues facing women and girls today.”

You can register your ticket for free at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-voice-for-change-international-womens-day-tickets-43166443996.

