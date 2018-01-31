Pestalozzi to bring international flavour to Hastings half marathon

Are you planning to run the ever popular Hastings Half Marathon in March?

If so, why not add to the fun and run with a team of talented and engaging international students from the Pestalozzi International Village Trust charity?

If you are up for a challenge, and would like to help our students at the same time, you could nominate Pestalozzi as your chosen charity - and help raise money for a really worthwhile cause.

Geofrey Njovu from Zambia, a second year student at Pestalozzi, said: “I did the Hastings Half Marathon last year and it was such a worthwhile and exciting adventure.

“I had never done a serious run prior to coming to Pestalozzi and I would say it was an amazing experience. The fact that I am doing it for a cause that will enable someone’s dream of an education a reality makes it even more exciting.”

Students at Pestalozzi come from Belize, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Bhutan, Nepal and Tibetan communities in exile.

Pestalozzi brings the students to the International village in Sedlescombe, near Hastings, to enable them to study A-levels at local schools and colleges.

The students are academically gifted, but because of their economic situation are not able to complete further education in their home countries.

Chief Executive Susan Walton said: “Pestalozzi has a long tradition of having people enter the Hastings Half Marathon, and this year will be no different as we have more than 20 students as well as staff members running in the event.”

There is a generous package on offer for runners supporting the charity.

Ian Capon, marketing officer, said: “We are offering a great package which includes your entrance fee, adults and youth team option top quality running shirt, discount vouchers for running gear and at local restaurants, as well as race day support. All we ask is that you raise at least £120 for Pestalozzi.

If you would like further information, or have any questions about running for Pestalozzi as your chosen charity, please call Ian on 01424 871901 - or Jenny on 01424 871905.

Pestalozzi’s vision is to inspire young people to make a difference in the world.

