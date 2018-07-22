PICTURES: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows

The Red Arrows returned to Hastings and St Leonards yesterday (Saturday 21st July) along with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) display team roared into the town at 6pm and put on a fantastic display.

Photo by Justin Lycett

Earlier in the day, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane did a series fly-pasts from 1pm.

Today (Sunday 22nd July) the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will arrive in the town at 12.30 for another series of fly-pasts.

The last time the Red Arrows visited 1066 Country was in 2012 and were a highlight during that year’s Pirate Day festivities.

Photos in our slideshow by Justin Lycett, Roberts Photographic and Sid Saunders.

Photo by Roberts Photographic