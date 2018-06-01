PICTURES: Concert remembers life of popular Les

A two-day music festival was held in Bexhill over the weekend to remember the life of Les Jones – a man ‘who wanted others to be happy and enjoy life as he did’.

Held at No.48, Devonshire Road, the festival featured a number of performers with a wide range of hits made famous by the likes of Elton John, Johnny Cash and Bon Jovi.

Les Jones

No.48’s manager, Andy Rimmer, said: “It was a wonderful weekend, we are so grateful to all the performers who gave freely of their talents and their time. A big thanks to everyone who contributed to the £315 raised for Cancer Research, which is where Les volunteered.”

"So many people turned out to pay their tributes to Les who was very much loved, a popular guy around town."

The Vespbrettas band kicked the weekend off with some mod music, followed by Mojo (performing for the first time at No.48) as they performed popular classic songs with a folk twist with children sitting on the floor as the venue filled up.

Folk and Blues man Tom Cole then took the stage before another group making their debut at No.48 before Octavia had everyone on their feet dancing away to some pop hits. The evening continued with Andrea and The Cosa Nostra followed by Tequila Blue.

The weekend continued on Sunday lunch time with one of Les' favourite performers Sammy Lou singing some soul and uptempo numbers.

Andy added: "It was lovely that Les's sister Jenny came over for the weekend, and much of his family travelled a fair distance to be here and enjoy the tribute to him.

"The only thing missing is that Les wasn't here to enjoy it himself, he would have loved every minute of it and been so proud. His ashes were scattered by the family in a private ceremony on the beach on the Saturday lunchtime before the event.

"It looks likely that we will make Les fest an annual event as it was great to see so many people enjoying live music, just like Les used to."