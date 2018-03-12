PICTURES: Crowds gather to watch abnormal load escort

Crowds gathered in Little Common this weekend to see police escort of an abnormal load through the area.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as an electricity transformer – approximately 78 meters long by 4.6 meters wide and weighing 331 tonnes – was transported to Ninfield on Sunday afternoon (March 11)

Wide Load passing through Little Common on 11/3/18. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-181203-122913001

The load, which set off from Shoreham Port at around 5:30am, arrived at Potmans Lane in Ninfield at around 2pm. Speaking ahead of the escort, Sergeant Dan Pitcher of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a substantial load and to ensure the safety of all motorists, we will enforce rolling road closures and periodic full road closures on the route throughout the day. “This will of course cause some delays, specifically around the A27 between Lewes and Polegate then the A259 around Little Common and Bexhill. We would like to thank all road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Photos by Derek Canty.