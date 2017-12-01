PICTURES: Families flock to Sidley to enjoy an evening full of festivities

Crowds flocked to Sidley this week to enjoy an evening of festive activities.

The Christmas Extravaganza event, organised by the Heart of Sidley, saw visitors enjoy a range of activities at All Saints Church on Wednesday night (November 29).

Sidley Christmas procession. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-171130-073457001

Activities included face painting, Christmas biscuit decorating, the chance to meet Sid, the Heart of Sidley mascot, and Uncle Bumble, and much more.

In the week running up to the event, organisers also ran a candy cane hunt – hiding the sweets on road signs, lampposts and fences throughout Sidley.

Later in the evening visitors had the opportunity to take part in a lantern parade from the church to the Sidley Christmas light switch-on.

A connected Christmas event was also held at the New Inn in Ninfield Road.

At the New Inn, children had the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy some festive food.