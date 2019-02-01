Pictures from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle – our readers’ stunning snaps
Before the snow came you'd been sending your pictures in to us and here's a selection of them.
You can send your pictures to us at hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk
Please ensure ensure photographs are landscape orientation, clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.
1. Sunrise
A picture of the sunrise I took on the way to work at the conquest hospital. 7/01/2019.
Ashley Moller
ugc
2. Rock a Nore
A cold but beautiful morning at Rock a Nore on Thursday.
Brian Bailey
ugc
3. Sunset
Around Hastings and St Leonards
Dale Upton
ugc
4. Out to sea
Around Hastings and St Leonards
Dale Upton
ugc
View more