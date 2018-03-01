PICTURES: World Book Day

The Beast from the East might have postponed some of the World Book Day celebrations today, but lots of children have still dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Here is a selection of some of the pictures which have been sent in so far.

William Besbeech, 6, and Victoria Besbeech, 10, All Saints Primary School, Bexhill

• Send in your pictures to copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk so we can feature them online and in the paper. Please include your children’s name and age, as well as which school they attend.

---

