A pirate themed Summer Fair will be held at Silverdale Primary Academy, Perth Road, St Leonards this Saturday (July 14), 12-4pm.

An afternoon packed with fun includes a pirate fancy dress competition (a prize will be awarded for the best costume), a bouncy castle, crockery smash, hook a parrot, have-a-go archery, water pistol tin can alley, tombolas and refreshments.

The event will raise funds for Hastings scouts to go to the World Scout Jamboree, 2019.

