Plane heading to Gatwick Airport forced to dodge drone

A plane bound for Gatwick Airport was forced to swerve to avoid a drone.

A report by the UK Airprox Board revealed the pilot of an Airbus A320 spotted a ‘dark coloured drone’ during his final approach to Gatwick on April 28 this year.

Police investigating SUS-190402-164246001

The drone was being flown in controlled airspace and above the maximum permitted height of 400ft, the report added.

It said the device was ‘endangering other aircraft’ at the location.

The pilot quickly banked between five and eight degrees to the right to dodge the rogue object.

According to the report, there was a medium risk of collision and the plane was between 80 and 100ft away from the drone horizontally, but was at the same elevation.

It added: “Although safety had been reduced, avoiding action was able to be taken.”

