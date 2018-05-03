Plans shape up for the carnival

Bexhill carnival organisers are planning a fantastic week of events at this year’s Bexhill Carnival which launches on Saturday July 21.

The theme this year is Children’s TV Programmes.

Carnival week promises to be another great week in the town with lots of free events for the community, including It’s a Knockout, the annual Dog Show and a special treasure hunt; it’s sure to have something for everyone.

All monies raised at the events will support Bexhill Carnival’s chosen charities; 1st Sidley Brownies, Bexhill Samaritans, Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind and Entertainment Workshop.

Sponsored by Hastings Direct, for the sixth year in a row, and J D Wetherspoons, Bexhill Carnival promises to get the crowd moving at the sixth Party in the Park which kicks off at 7pm on Friday July 27. Tickets for the free concert are now available.

Following the announcement of this year’s stellar music line-up, including 1066 Rockitmen, US Drifters and a Stevie Wonder Tribute Act, local residents can log on and grab their place at the penultimate event of Carnival week at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bexhill-carnival-party-in-the-park-2018-tickets-45014519640.

Nim Whitmarsh, the Bexhill Carnival Chairman said: “The committee has been very busy planning this year’s Carnival over the past few months and we hope you enjoy the great programme of events we have for you.”

The seven days of events will culminate with the traditional procession through the town on Saturday July 28.

If you would like to take part in it you can register your float entry by Saturday July. 7 at www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/carnivalprocession/ .

To keep up to date with all Carnival events and developments visit the website at www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk.

