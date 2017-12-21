Playground given £25,000 facelift

New castle-themed play equipment has been installed at the North Trade Road recreation ground following a £25,000 community grant from Rother District Council.

The equipment was installed by Battle Town Council with an additional £500 donation from Battle Muffins Club.

Councillor Glenna Favell, chairman of the council’s Environment Committee said: “I am delighted that councillor Jill Gyngell’s vision for a castle play area has come to fruition.

“The council is grateful for the help given by pupils at Battle and Langton School that enabled us to select the castle that not only meets their needs, but looks wonderful, too.

“We hope that children enjoy playing in the castle for many years to come.

Although some of the old play equipment on the western side of the play area will be removed, the traditional and basket swings will be retained in their current position.

The council’s future plans include provision of an outdoor table tennis equipment and an Aeroskate for teenagers in the area.

Stuart Evans, from Eibe play who worked with the council to install the equipment, added: “It has been a great working relationship with the council which we hope to maintain in the future.”