Police appeal after woman assaulted in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a woman in Hastings.

An altercation between the woman, a man and a suspect happened in Robertson Terrace between 11am and 11.30am on Tuesday, November 28, and the woman was assaulted.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Lewis Jeffs, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, assault by beating and common assault.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 2.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 449 of 28/11.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.