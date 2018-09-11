Police called to Bexhill school over ‘domestic incident’

Police were called to a primary school in Bexhill on Tuesday morning (September 11) following reports of a potential ‘domestic incident’ outside the school.

Witnesses reported seeing three patrol cars outside St Peter & St Paul CofE Primary School in Buckhurst Road at 8.30am, during the morning school run.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said a man had been reported, but officers were satisfied that no offence had been committed.

The spokesperson told the Observer: “Officers attended and spoke with the man reported, and concluded no offences had been committed.

“He was allowed on his way and there were no concerns for the safety of anyone in the area.”

No further information has been released.