Police close Bexhill-Hastings link road due to ‘medical incident’

Police temporarily closed the Bexhill-Hastings link road on Friday afternoon (February 4).

By Alex Watts
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:37 am

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene at Combe Valley Way, near Bexhill, at around 3.45pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said emergency services were responding to a “medical incident” but gave no further details. “Police temporarily closed the road, which reopened shortly after 4.20pm,” they said.

Police stock picture.

PoliceSussex PoliceBexhill