Police come to aid of naked man in sea at Hastings

Police pulled a man from the sea at Hastings after reports he was acting strangely.

Police said the man was near Hastings Pier on Saturday morning (December 8).

Picture: �etin Karakaya

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “Officers attended and found the 34-year-old man who was naked and walking in and out of the sea just before 8.30am.

“He was handed into the care of health professionals.”

