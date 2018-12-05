Police Community Support officers assaulted

A thirty year old man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Police Community Officers.

The assaults took place at Carfax Close, Bexhill, on September 22.

James French, 30, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to the two charges when he appeared at Hastings magistrates Court on October 10. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for offences of damaging property, affray and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

