Police ‘extremely concerned’ for man missing from Eastbourne DGH

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from the DGH today (Wednesday).

Craig Grant, 34, went missing from the hospital around 1pm on Wednesday (19 September).

He is described by police as mixed race, 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with short afro hair.

Craig was reportedly last seen wearing a dark blue Nike jumper with a red stripe, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

He has links to Bexhill, Portsmouth and Hayling Island, Hampshire.

If you see Craig call 999 immediately.

If you have any information on where Craig may be report it to police online or call 101 quoting 568 of 19/09.