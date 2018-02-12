Police hunt for two men following Bexhill robbery

Police have released e-fits of two men sought in connection with a robbery in Bexhill.

Shortly before 10pm last Wednesday (February 7), three hooded men knocked at the door of a property in Wartling Drive.

Police said the door was opened by one of the occupants of the address, a man in his 20s, who was struck to the head with a lump of wood as the suspects forced their way inside.

He was further assaulted, resulting in a cut requiring hospital treatment, as the trio demanded money, and they left with approximately £1,000 in cash.

No other occupants were injured.

Sussex Police said it is believed they made off in a vehicle which may have been waiting outside with a fourth person.

One suspect is described as white, in his late 40s, about 6ft tall, wearing a black waterproof-type zipped jacket with a hood pulled tightly around his face.

He also wore black jogging bottoms.

Another suspect is described as white, in his 30s, with brown hair, clean shaven, and wearing dark blue jogging bottoms or jeans.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1229 of 07/02.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.