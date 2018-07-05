Police in Hastings and Rother keep the heat on drug dealers

Work by police in Hastings and Rother to target illicit drug dealing saw a special operation mounted yesterday (Wednesday, July 4) concentrating on the use of the rail network by offenders.

It resulted in three people being arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, and subsequent seizure of a significant quantity of what is believed to be Class A cocaine.

Police said those arrested, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Bexhill, and an 18-year-old man of no fixed address, have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In a joint operation with British Transport Police and train operators’ security staff, Sussex Police targeted stations at Hastings and St Leonards Warrior Square.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers were deployed.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of Hastings Police, said: “This operation reprised a similar one carried out in early March. It demonstrates our ongoing determination to strike at drug dealers, and in this particular case those who use trains for their criminal activities.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing via the transport network is asked to report details online or call 101, quoting Operation Icebox.

“Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”