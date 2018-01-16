Police investigating spate of van break-ins

Police are investigating after a spate of van break-ins in Hastings and Bexhill last night (Monday).

Officers say a number of incidents have already been reported but urge anyone else who may have been targeted, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact them.

A police spokesman said: "We have had a series of vehicle and van break-ins overnight across Hastings and Rother where work tools have been stolen.

"We are investigating these but would encourage anyone who may of witnessed anything to call us.

"If you own a works vehicle then please consider removing tools from them overnight."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

More details to follow.