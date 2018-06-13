Police name motorcyclist killed in crash tragedy

A motorcyclist tragically killed in a collision in Hooe has been formally identified by police.

Simon Bever, 55, of Milnthorpe Road, Eastbourne, sustained critical injuries following the collision with a Volkswagen Polo at the junctions of the A259 Barnhorn Road and Green Lane at 8.20am on Thursday, June 7.

He was flown to King’s College Hospital in London by air ambulance, but sadly died.

The car driver, a 41-year-old man from Battle, was taken to Conquest Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant Neil Cox, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, who noticed either vehicle shortly before the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident. They’re asked to contact us online or to phone 101, quoting Operation Cairngorm.”

He added: “We’d also like to thank motorists whose journeys were disrupted because of the necessity to close roads while this tragic incident was being dealt with. Their patience and understanding is much appreciated.”

Road closures were lifted at 3.20pm.