Police release CCTV of Bexhill car theft suspect

Police investigating a spate of recent car break-ins in Bexhill have released CCTV images of a man wanted for questioning.



Pictured wearing a baseball cap and carrying a back-pack, the man is believed to have used bank cards from a wallet stolen from a silver BMW car which had been parked in Beaconsfield Road, Bexhill.



The theft occurred overnight between Saturday May 19 and Sunday May 20. Police say the cards were used shortly afterwards at both the Tesco and Sainsbury supermarkets in Hastings.



Inspector Dan Russell, of Rother police, said: “I am very keen to identify this man. Meanwhile, officers are carrying out extra patrols to prevent further crimes being committed and to identify those responsible.”



Anyone with information about the man or related incidents is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Bluebird.



Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



UPDATE: A second man who had been the subject of an earlier police appeal in connection with a report of theft from a car in Bexhill has now been identified.



