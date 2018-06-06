Police release CCTV of Bexhill car theft suspects

Police investigating a recent spate of car break-ins in Bexhill have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

Police say the man on the left, wearing a cap, is believed to have used bank cards from a wallet stolen from a parked and unattended silver BMW car in Beaconsfield Road, Bexhill. The theft occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday May 19 -20, with the cards being used shortly afterwards at the Tesco and Sainsbury supermarkets in Hastings, police say.

Meanwhile the man on the right, in a hooded top, is being sought in connection with the theft of a small amount of cash and spectacles, which was stolen from a black Fiat 500 car in Northcliffe during the early hours of Thursday May 30.

Inspector Dan Russell, of Rother police, said: "I am very keen to identify these two men. Meanwhile, be assured that local police are carrying out extra patrols to prevent further crimes being committed and to identify those responsible."

Anyone with information about either man or related incidents is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Bluebird.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.