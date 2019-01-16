Police ‘very concerned’ for missing teenager from St Leonards

Police are very concerned for the wellbeing of missing teenager Elliot Ben-Sellem from St Leonards.

Elliot, 16, was last seen on January 14 but hasn’t been home since January 10, Sussex Police said.

He is described as is 6ft 1ins, of very slim build and with dark brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black slim jeans.

He is believed to still be in the Brighton and Hove areas.

If you have any information on where he may be or have seen him since he went missing you can report it online or call 101 quoting reference of 53 of 15/01.