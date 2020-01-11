Police ‘very concerned’ for welfare of missing East Sussex man

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a missing East Sussex man.

Paul Bickmore was last seen by his wife on Friday (January 10), shortly after 8am when he left their home in Uckfield in his silver Citroen.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Paul Bickmore from Uckfield. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers believe the 38-year-old may have ties to the East Croydon area.

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police is very concerned for the welfare of Paul Bickmore, 38, missing from Uckfield

“He is described as having short dark hair, is of a stocky build and has stubbly facial hair. He is thought to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting serial 757 of 10/01.”