‘Ban shopping trolleys to combat panic buying at supermarkets during coronavirus pandemic’

A ban on shopping trolleys to stop people panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic has been suggested by one Sussex MP.

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare across the country as customers stockpile essentials.

A number of chains have imposed restrictions on multiple purchases, while others have dedicated the first hour of opening to the elderly and vulnerable.

Opening hours have also been changed to allow staff to have breaks and restock shelves.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield took to Twitter to suggest a more radical measure.

She said: “Can we not ban supermarket trolleys? And go to a basket only policy unless you are over 70/unwell or front line worker?”

She tagged in Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco and went on to thank shop workers for ‘keeping the country going’.

There was a mixed reaction to the idea with some users strongly supporting the suggestion, with others questioning its practicality.

One responder said: “You would also have to allow those with large families living together to use a trolley. Suspect there are valid arguments against any blanket restrictions.”