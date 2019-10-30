Bexhill and Battle MP criticised for mocking Jeremy Corbyn’s green Grenfell tie

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman has been criticised for mocking Jeremy Corbyn’s tie which was worn to remember the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Appearing at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (October 30), Mr Merriman made the comments while referring to the Speaker John Bercow’s red tie.

Comparing it to his own ‘red Arsenal tie’, the MP said: “It’s a pleasure to see you in your Arsenal tie – I’ve worn mine as well.

“I’m sorry the leader of the opposition has not worn his own.”

However, the Labour leader – who also happens to be an Arsenal fan – was wearing a green tie to remember the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire – on the day a report from the inquiry into the blaze was published.

Mr Merriman’s comment was criticised by former Prime Minister Theresa May who was seen by Mirror journalists telling her former backbenchers: “It is for Grenfell.”

Other MPs in the House of Commons were also heard shouting ‘it is for Grenfell’ shortly after Mr Merriman’s comment.

Earlier in the session, Mr Corbyn addressed the tie, calling other MPs ‘jealous’.

A Labour spokesman said the tie was worn in honour of the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire.

MPs later stood for a minute’s silence to remember those who lost their lives in the blaze.