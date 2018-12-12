Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman to support Theresa May in no confidence vote

Huw Merriman, the MP for Bexhill and Battle, said he has ‘total support’ for Theresa May as she faces a vote of no confidence from Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister will face the vote between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday (December 12) after the required 48 letters calling for a contest were delivered to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of backbench Tories.

She will need to secure 158 votes – half the parliamentary party plus one – if she is to win the vote.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Merriman took to Twitter to say the Prime Minister has ‘my total support’.

He added: “Her determination to serve and deliver for our country deserves better.”

He also drew attention to an email he wrote a constituent the day after the Brexit vote.

Mr Merriman highlighted a section of letter where he wrote ‘if everyone works together and is optimistic, a result is more likely to be delivered than in circumstances of rancour and disunity’.

Results from tonight’s vote are expected around 9pm.

If Mrs May wins then she will remain Conservative leader and cannot be challenged for another 12 months.

If she loses, then there would be a Conservative leadership contest in which she could not stand.

