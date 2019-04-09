Bexhill and Battle MP ‘likely’ to be sacked for speaking in favour of Brexit people’s vote

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman said it is ‘probably likely’ he will be sacked for speaking in favour of a people’s vote.

Mr Merriman made the comments while being interviewed by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He told the programme he would be willing to lose his job in the Treasury to speak in favour of a new vote at a rally later today (Tuesday,April 9).

He said: “I think my constituents and, in fact the public at large, want to hear from us as MPs about what really matters. We know what is going on inside so therefore we have to speak freely with regard to the process.

“It would be nonsensical for me to be given a free vote – to be allowed to vote the way I wish to vote – but then to explain it I would lose my position. Well, what kind of transparent politics is that? That’s politics of the madhouse and I’m just not willing to go along with that.”

Mr Merriman was referring to last week’s indicative votes when MPs were given free votes, in which he voted to put Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement to a public vote in order ‘to get it through’ so the UK could leave the EU.

He said he wanted to speak at a rally in favour of a people’s vote to explain why he voted the way he did.

He added: “A week ago we were given free votes and I was allowed to vote for this concept of actually putting the Prime Minister’s deal back to the people to get it through to get us to leave the EU. So, if I then get sacked for actually explaining the way I voted in a free vote, that to me would be a new low in democracy.” Asked if he expects to be sacked, Mr Merriman added: “I think it’s probably likely. So, the point is, why did I bother coming into Parliament? This is the issue of our times.

“If I can’t speak freely and explain how I voted on a free vote then I didn’t give up my career to come into Parliament for that. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

See more:

Hastings Police make drink-drive arrest after Bexhill collision

Bexhill stalking victim speaks out and urges others to seek help

A21 at Flimwell reopened following ‘serious collision’