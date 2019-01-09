Bexhill by-elections to be held

Polls for two by-elections being held in Bexhill open on Thursday (January 10).

Candidates are standing for election to Rother District Council’s Bexhill St Marks ward and East Sussex County Council’s Bexhill West division.

The two seats were left vacant following the death in October of Cllr Stuart Earl, who was a district and county council member.

The candidates standing for Rother’s Bexhill St Marks ward are Gino Forte (Conservative), Kathy Harmer (Independent), John Brian George Walker (Labour) and John Kamil Zipser (UKIP).

The candidates standing for East Sussex County Council’s Bexhill West division are Geoffrey Bernard Bastin (UKIP), Deirdre Celia Earl-Williams (Independent), Polly Janet Gray (Green), Martin Kenward (Conservative), Richard Beverly Thomas (LibDem), and Jacque Walker (Labour).