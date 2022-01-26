Bexhill councillor blasts repair works as ‘pavement vandalism’

Cllr Christine Bayliss, who represents Bexhill Central ward on Rother District Council, took to Twitter on Saturday (January 22) to make her feelings known.

She tweeted: “Couldn’t believe my eyes and in a conservation area too! While rules are strictly applied to businesses and flat owners - @EastSussexCC thinks it can get away with this pavement vandalism.”

Cllr Bayliss added later: “I had such high hopes for the upgrade to the junction but putting down black tarmac is just so inappropriate, especially given that this is a conservation area. It just looks like an ugly patchwork repair and I’ve had a number of complaints which I’ve passed onto the conservation officer at Rother.

“The tarmac they should be using in Sackville Road is red hot rolled tarmac with red chips.

“Rother officers have written to the contract manager at East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to ask that Highways rectify this and replace with appropriate topping. We are waiting for ESCC to respond.”

East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.